Bishop Rozanski to host listening sessions at local churches

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting this week, bishop of the Springfield Roman Catholic Diocese Mitchell Rozanski will travel to nine churches for listening sessions. The Bishop wants to hear from parishioners about the state of their places of worship.

According to Diocese spokesman Mark Dupont, the Bishop will ask worshipers what their churches do well, where they could improve, and for suggestions on actions the church should take.

On Tuesday, Bishop Rozanski will visit Holy Trinity in Greenfield and St. Thomas in Palmer.

Bishop Rozanski will eventually hold these listening sessions at nine churches throughout the Diocese.