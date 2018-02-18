Baystate Medical Center program continues to educate on heart and vascular health

HOLYOKE, Mass.(WWLP) – Men and women concerned about coronary problems have a standing date every Sunday during February in Holyoke.

Some two hundred men and women with a history of heart problems took notes during Baystate Medical Center’s health heart program at their Holyoke learning center, where they learned all the latest on how to prevent becoming a stroke victim.

Regular attendance at these sessions has been quite a learning experience for people. John Reed from Chicopee told 22News, “This is probably the 5th year we’ve done this series. We come back each of the Sundays most of February, heart health month, they do a super, super job.

One more Sunday at noon for the Baystate heart and vascular program remains.

The popular learning sessions continue to attract a crowd after five years of medical advice.