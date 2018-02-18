Area residents happy to watch snow melt quickly

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – With the sun shining and the temperature rising, much of the snow that fell overnight performed a disappearing act.

The snow was still falling during the overnight hours in the Pioneer Valley. But when the sun came out, a lot of that snow disappeared, much to the delight of those 22News spoke with.

Kate Guillmette of East Longmeadow told 22News, “I’m super excited about it. I’m ready for spring, I’m done with shoveling. It’s New England, you’ve got to deal with it.”

With the warmer weather the 22News Storm Team sees for us in the next few days, we might even have trouble remembering that snow that fell during a Saturday night in mid-February.

Temperatures Western Mass Feels Like Wind Gusts Wind Speeds Dew Points