Adults and children rushed to hospital following five-car accident in Southwick

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple adults and children were taken to the hospital after a five car accident on College Highway in Southwick.
A Southwick Police Dispatcher confirmed to 22News the accident happened in the area of 299 College Highway at about 12:15 Sunday afternoon.
The dispatcher said none of the multiple injuries are considered life-threatening.
No one was arrested or cited.
It’s not clear what caused the crash.
