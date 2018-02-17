Mittineague Park celebrates winter season with annual Mayoral Winter Carnival

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – For several hours Saturday afternoon, West Springfield’s Mittineague Park was home to the 5th annual Mayoral Winter Carnival.

The families who attended the Winter Carnival had enough activities to keep them in the proper spirit. “It’s really important that the snow is going to come later today”, Karla Callagan of Agawam told 22News, “It would have been a lot of fun in the snow, it’s still a good time.”

The children made the best of it with just enough snow for sledding.

The ice sculpture added to the occasion for the many families who came to Mittineague Park for a celebration of the season.