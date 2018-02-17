Weapons threat made by Springfield Sci Tech student

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News has confirmed that a student at the Springfield High School of Science and Technology made a threat toward the school.

Springfield School Department Spokesperson Azell Cavaan told 22News a current student, who is not being identified, posted a threat toward the school on social media. The threat involved a picture of a weapon.

Cavaan told 22News another student saw the post reported it to school administration Friday morning who immediately notified the police, and it was quickly determined that the student intended for the post to be a “joke.”

Cavaan also said, they take all potential threats seriously, and made phone calls to parents to let them know about the incident.

It’s not clear if the student will face discipline or criminal charges.