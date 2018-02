AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working to fix a water main break on a main road in Agawam.

An Agawam police dispatcher told 22News the water main break is at 625 Shoemaker Lane. It happened just after 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

It is not a major break, and DPW crews are working to fix it.

According to the dispatcher, cars can still pass through the road.