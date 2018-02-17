Springfield to host 2019 AHL All-Star Classic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The MassMutual Center in Springfield will host the 2019 AHL All-Star Classic.

AHL President and CEO David Andrews told 22News the city’s love for hockey was one of the reasons it was picked to host one of the league’s biggest events. “It’s exciting because I’ve been here 24 years now, and the AHL head office is here and we almost lost this franchise. Having it back, and having the AHL successful here, and energetically, is good for our league and the community we live in.”

Springfield last hosted the showcase in 1959 at the Eastern States Coliseum.

Thunderbirds team president Nathan Costa told 22News he’s proud of how much the organization has grown over the past two years. “We’ve worked really hard at building the organization up, and I don’t think I could have ever thought, when we first got the franchise going less than two years ago, that before the end of the second season we’d be able to host the AHL’s premier event. So to be able to do that makes it an incredible day for Springfield.”

The AHL All-star Classic will be a two-day event beginning on January 27th, 2019.