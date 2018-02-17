Pot regulators face decision on social consumption

BOSTON (AP) — Could Massachusetts become the first U.S. state where adults can gather and use legal recreational marijuana at so-called “cannabis cafes?”

The Cannabis Control Commission, the five-member panel set up to regulate the state’s marijuana industry, is expected to decide later this month whether to approve draft regulations that would allow for the licensing of social consumption establishments.

Such establishments could include not only marijuana bars but “mixed-use” locations such as restaurants and yoga studios.

The idea has received strong opposition from Republican Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration and from law enforcement officials who warn of public safety and public health risks if such facilities were to open.

Baker suggests the commission hold off on licensing social consumption sites until the commercial pot industry is up and running.

