Photos: OAR defeats Team USA in men’s hockey

Team USA men’s hockey fell to the Olympic Athlete from Russia team 4-0 in the PyeongChang Winter Games on Saturday.
With the win, OAR is now at the top of Group B with a bye to the quarterfinals. Check out photos from the game below
