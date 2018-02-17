Photos: Men’s 2018 Olympic figure skating finals

(L-R) Bronze medalist Javier Fernandez of Spain, gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan and silver medalist Shoma Uno of Japan celebrate during the medal ceremony for the Men's Figure Skating - Single Free Skating on day eight of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Medal Plaza on February 17, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Japan took home two medals after the men’s free skate in South Korea, with Yuzuru Hanyu taking gold and fellow countryman Shoma Uno taking silver.

Spain’s Javier Fernandez took the bronze. Check out photos from the competition below.

