Off-duty trooper tackles alleged shoplifter

ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut State Trooper responded to the call of duty while he was off the clock.

According to police, on Friday evening, an off-duty officer stopped at an Enfield convenience store. The trooper heard a radio broadcast that Enfield police were searching for a shoplifting suspect.

Officials say the trooper then recognized the suspect heading toward him. The trooper activated his cruiser’s emergency lights and the suspect began to run.

The trooper pursued the suspect on foot and quickly handcuffed him.

The suspect was then arrested by Enfield police who arrived on scene shortly thereafter.