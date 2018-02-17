More mild air for western Massachusetts

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – We had been enjoying mild weather, 22News explains why we’ve been experiencing such up and down conditions.

A mild stretch of weather has gripped western Massachusetts for the past couple of days with highs in the 40s and 50s. That puts the valley at least 10 to 15 degrees above average for this time of the year.

Western Massachusetts is expected to get accumulating snowfall Saturday night but than temperatures rebound back to spring-like weather next week.

One of the reasons for this mild stretch of above average temperatures is the jet stream moving above New England and pumping in warmer air from the south. Also a high pressure will be off to our west bringing in fair weather not only the last couple of days but also for next week.

22News talked with one resident about how they feel about the recent warmer air this winter. Mark Hamin, from Northampton, told 22News, “I would want a typical New England winter we were just talking about how we haven’t been able to do any cross country skiing because we haven’t had snowfall that has been lasting that hasn’t turned into rain or ice. I’d like more of the traditional winter to do more of the traditional winter sports.”

High temperatures next week will possibly be as warm as the 60s by mid-week. This means the valley will be feeling more like April than February.

Spring officially starts March 20th.