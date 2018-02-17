Meet ‘Pigcasso:’ a rescue pig who paints with a brush in her mouth

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (WPRI) — A rescue pig is gaining recognition and earning her own money with her painting skills.

At ten months old, “Pigcasso” paints only using her mouth and a brush.

According to Pigcasso’s website, she was rescued from a slaughterhouse in May 2016 and now lives at Farm sanctuary in South Africa.

Pigcasso’s work has been sold to collectors in several countries, including the United States, Germany and Australia.

The pig’s owner said she tends to paint early in the morning and in the evenings, with a nice eight hour nap in between.

To learn more about Pigcasso or her artwork, visit her website.