“Link to Libraries” organization provides warm welcome to recently arrived families from Puerto Rico

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The combination of books and blankets provided a warm welcome Saturday afternoon for families recently arrived from hurricane ravaged Puerto Rico.

The organization called “Link To Libraries” provided both books and blankets to the children at the Springfield YMCA.

They had been invited to share in the reading of books in the Spanish language to help make them feel right at home.

Laurie Flynn, the CEO behind the “Link to Libraries” organization spoke with 22News about the event. “These children and their families have moved to this area having left everything behind that they know and love behind. We really wanted to find a way to welcome them to let them know there are organizations here that care.”

The first 200 children attending the event were given a new Spanish language book along with a fleece blanket.

Organizers called their event the first ever encouraging these newcomers to read as they become accustomed to their new homes.