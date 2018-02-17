Holyoke police assist local doctor with charitable mission in Haiti

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been 15 years since Holyoke Dr. Mark Bigda spent part of the year in Haiti providing people with free medical care.

The Holyoke Police Officer’s Ball committee gave Dr. Mark Bigda a $500 check to assist his mission when he returns to Haiti in April as part of the “Doctors without Borders” program.

Dr. Bigda told 22News, the gift from Holyoke police will further his work on the island, “So anytime donations that we get are used exclusively for medical supplies, nothing is used for administrative cost. When I go to Haiti it’s pure medicine, I am nothing more than just a doctor, all I have is our efforts.”

Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty said the officers have always tried to steer the money where it’ll do the best work, “Some of us know Dr. Bigda and we’re aware of the work he does. The doctors without borders go to Haiti every year, so why not take the big step and go global.”

Next month Dr. Bigda returns to Haiti for the 15th time, furthering the work of his non-profit Mustard Seed Mission Inc. which Dr. Bigda co-founded to bring medical care to the most remote villages in Haiti.