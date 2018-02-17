Bodies of infant twins discovered inside suitcase

WYNNE, ARK. (WATN) – Investigators are asking for the public’s help in tracking down the person or persons who dumped a suitcase with the bodies of two infants along a stretch of road in Wynne, Arkansas.

The bodies of two newborn infants, believed to be twins, were discovered around 1:45 p.m. in Cross County along County Road 602.

“I saw about 8 cruisers,” said one man who did not want to be identified. “Investigators asked if I knew anything. They said the suitcase looked new.”

The Cross County Sherriff’s Office said the babies were in a purple suitcase. It is unclear if the infants died before they were discovered. It’s believed a passerby found the suitcase and dialed 911.

“It’s just horrible,” said Alice Cummings. “It’s the talk of the town. It’s like if they didn’t want them all they had to do was bring the babies to the hospital, somewhere, but not put them in the suitcase.

Authorities have not released any other information but WATN has learned autopsies will be performed at the state crime lab over the weekend.