Another winter fire takes the home for 12 Springfield residents

SPRIGNFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This winter, fires have destroyed the homes of dozens of people in Pioneer Valley. This tragic trend continued this morning.

12 more people are now without a place to live as of Saturday night.

A fire at 195 Laurelton Street in Springfield’s Pine Point neighborhood started early Saturday morning in the basement of this home.

Springfield fire department spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News that all 12 people who lived in this home made it out safely, but one person was taken to Baystate Medical center with chest pains.

People in the neighborhood were reluctant to talk about the incident. Just last month two fires in Springfield left three families without a home.

One fire happened at a home in the Upper Hill neighborhood of Springfield, leaving 10 people without shelter.

The other fire occurred at 1179 St. James Avenue. Leger told 22News that an overloaded electrical circuit caused the fire and three family members were home at that time.

Volunteers with the western Massachusetts chapter of the Red Cross have played a major role this winter, helping those who have lost their homes.

First responders say you can prevent every fire.

They encourage families to have working fire detectors and a fire escape plan.