84 children died this flu season; parents worried

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 84 children across the country have died from the flu since October and the number of doctors visits continues to rise.

Yeah, it’s disgusting this year.

Just a few choice words to describe this year’s flu season. 22 more children died from the flu, that’s according to a CDC report released Friday. Bringing the total number of kids deaths to 84.

A Southampton educator told 22News, her school is taking additional measures to keep kids safe. “We’re disinfecting as often as we can and wiping the tables, spraying down the equipment, materials, and the door knobs and handles and all that stuff,” said Ricardi. Ricardi told 22News she just sent two sick kids home this week.

The CDC recently announced the vaccine is only 36 percent effective for adults. In children the illness was reduced by more than 59 percent.

Despite the vaccine not being as effective as health care professionals would like, it will still lessen the illnesses severity, keep you out the hospital and it could save your life.

In three out of four deaths, the children had not received a flu vaccine. But more than half of kids who got a flu vaccine this season have avoided the illness. So it’s not too late to get vaccinated.

“I’ll get it this week. I promise,” said Jessikha Riveiro of Chicopee.

According to the CDC, as many as, 35 million people have become SICK with the flu since 2010.