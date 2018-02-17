12 people homeless after house fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Twelve people are without a place to stay after a house fire in Springfield early Saturday morning.

Springfield Fire Department spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News, firefighters were called to 195 Laurelton Street just before 2 a.m. Saturday morning for a house fire.

According to Leger, all twelve people who lived in the home made it out of the house, but one person was taken to Baystate Medical Center with chest pain.

The fire started in the basement of the home and caused extensive damage. The Red Cross is helping the residents find another place to stay.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad has been called in to try and figure out what started this fire.