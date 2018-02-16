World War I solider honored in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A ceremony was held at the Mayor’s Office in Holyoke Friday night in honor of a World War One soldier who was killed in action 100 years ago.

Army Private George Clarke, of Holyoke, lost his life on the battlefield in February 17, 1918. His remains were never recovered.

Holyoke Mayor, Alex Morse joined dozens of veterans Friday in memory of Private Clarke. He told 22News remembering those who gave the ultimate sacrifice has always been an important part of the city.

“On the 100 year anniversary of his death tomorrow (Saturday) I think it’s important to remind Holyoke residents of the sacrifice of those who came before us,” Mayor Morse said.

The George Clarke VFW Post 801 was established in Holyoke in 1921 as a tribute to the fallen comrade.

Mayor Morse said it’s a priority to continue his legacy in the city of Holyoke.