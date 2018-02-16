Winter Storm Watch for parts of western Massachusetts for quick moving weekend storm

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – While during the day Saturday and Sunday will be dry, Saturday night into early Sunday morning we’re tracking the potential for accumulating snow.

This quick moving storm still has a lot of uncertainty about it, but we’re confident that overall impacts from this storm appear to be low given the timing.

Winter Storm Watch: Central & Eastern Hampden County from Saturday evening-Sunday morning.

Here’s our initial thoughts:

Timing:

Snow begins: Saturday 8PM-11PM

Snow ends: Sunday 5AM-8AM

Precipitation Type:

All Snow

Wetter, Heavier & Stickier Snow…especially at first

Accumulation:

2-5″ of snow south (Hampden, southern Berkshire and southern Hampshire County)

1-3″ of snow north (northern Hampshire, northern Berkshire and all of Franklin County)

Here’s our snowfall forecast map

We will likely make adjustments to the snowfall expectations as we get closer to the arrival of this storm. Some of our computer model forecasts indicate much less snow.