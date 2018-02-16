Winter Storm Watch for parts of western Massachusetts for quick moving weekend storm

Mild air Sunday afternoon will help melt the snow

By Published: Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – While during the day Saturday and Sunday will be dry, Saturday night into early Sunday morning we’re tracking the potential for accumulating snow.

This quick moving storm still has a lot of uncertainty about it, but we’re confident that overall impacts from this storm appear to be low given the timing.

Winter Storm Watch: Central & Eastern Hampden County from Saturday evening-Sunday morning.

Here’s our initial thoughts:

Timing:

  • Snow begins: Saturday 8PM-11PM
  • Snow ends: Sunday 5AM-8AM

Precipitation Type:

  • All Snow
  • Wetter, Heavier & Stickier Snow…especially at first

Accumulation:

  • 2-5″ of snow south (Hampden, southern Berkshire and southern Hampshire County)
  • 1-3″ of snow north  (northern Hampshire, northern Berkshire and all of Franklin County)
  • Here’s our snowfall forecast map
  • We will likely make adjustments to the snowfall expectations as we get closer to the arrival of this storm. Some of our computer model forecasts indicate much less snow.

 

 

Related Posts