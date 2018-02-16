Winter is not over… yet

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – It has been pretty mild over the last few days. We may have had some rain this morning but we’re tracking the return of some snow this weekend.

Most of the snow has pretty much all disappeared but there is still plenty of winter left. At Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Agawam the winter supply section may be getting smaller but people are still coming in for ice melt and shovels.

Some people are hoping the snow on the way for Saturday night doesn’t impact their weekend plans.

“I’m as ready as I can be. I’m concerned about going to early morning hockey Sunday in Easthampton. If they shut Route 141 down that’s another deal you have to find another way.” Ronald Gagne

But a sign that spring is not that far away, the planting and gardening supplies are already out at Rocky’s.