What causes fog during the winter in western Massachusetts?

(WWLP) – Late winter and into the spring time we can get a lot of fog. Over the last several days we’ve had quite a bit of fog here in western Massachusetts. Fog can form in a number of ways, but there’s a specific reason we had so much fog this morning.

This morning’s fog formed because warm, moist air moved over colder surfaces. Today the colder surface was the relatively chilly ground which is in the low to mid 30s and the warmer air was in the 40s.

That warmer, wetter air then became cooled by the colder ground. The warmer air eventually cooled down to the dew point. When the temperature drops to the dew point the air is saturated and can no longer hold any more moisture. When air is saturated it condenses and forms cloud droplets and clouds.

Clouds that form on the ground are known as fog.

Often we get fog this time of year because the ground is chilly and warmer air pushes in, especially in the spring when we will get a lot of fog as well.