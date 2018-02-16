Westfield police looking to identify fraud suspects

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Westfield police detectives are looking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects accused of using cloned credit cards.

According to a post on the Westfield Detective Bureau’s Facebook page, the two men seen in the surveillance photos above allegedly used multiple cloned credit cards with information from 10-11 different victims to buy $50 gift cards and snacks at Walmart on January 24.

Detectives say they were at the store two separate times that day, once around 1:00 p.m. and again a couple hours later.

If you recognize the men or have any information, you’re asked to call Detective Andy Cekovsky at 413-579-4825 or email him at a.cekovsky@cityofwestfield.org.