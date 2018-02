WESTFIELD, MASS. (WWLP) – The Westfield Detective Bureau is looking for 16-year-old Cade Bradley.

Westfield police said Bradley was last seen by his parents on Wednesday, February 14.

Police describe him as 5’8, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is police ask you to call (413) 562-5411 extension 0.