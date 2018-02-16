Westfield lawsuit: Foam manufacturers should have known chemicals persistent, harmful

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Westfield is seeking millions of dollars from manufacturers that produced firefighting foam that allegedly contaminated part of the city’s water supply.

A $50 million lawsuit was filed by the City of Westfield this week, after finding out chemicals might have contaminated part of the city’s water supply.

The water was allegedly contaminated by firefighting foam produced by 3M, Chemguard and Tyco Fire Products. The foam was once used at Barnes Air National Guard base and the municipal airport.

“Little kids like to drink the water and the dogs can get sick too off the water too ya know? That’s every bad, I hope they fix everything that way you can drink water from the sink,” Julio Melendez said.

The city’s complaint says that foam was used for decades at Barnes and two water wells nearby contained more than federally-recommended levels of chemicals. Traditional filtration systems don’t remove these chemicals.

Mayor of Westfield Brian Sullivan told 22News that the city will have a new filtration system by the end of this year and he estimates that will cost $5-6 million.

The EPA says the chemicals found in the foam could be related to testicular and kidney cancer and developmental defects in fetuses.

22News called all three companies named in the suit.

A statement from the Communication Manager for 3M “3M will vigorously defend this lawsuit. 3M acted responsibly at all times and will defend its record of stewardship in connection with its manufacturing and sale of AFFF.”

A spokesman for Johnson Control, which is the new name for Tyco, said that they couldn’t comment on a pending case.

We have yet to hear back from Chemguard.