Victim of deadly accident on Mass Pike in Palmer identified

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police have identified the victim of the deadly accident on I-90E in Palmer Thursday afternoon.

According to Massachusetts State Police Media Relations, 52-year-old Mary Gibbons, of Warren, was killed in the crash.

State police are still looking into what led up to the crash, but their preliminary investigation indicates that Gibbons was traveling on the Mass Pike at a high rate of speed when her SUV entered the breakdown lane and struck a guardrail. State police say the vehicle then bounced off the guardrail, into the side of a passing tractor trailer. Gibbons was ejected from her SUV as it rolled over onto its roof.

The tractor trailer jackknifed as a result of the crash. The accident closed down I-90E near the Calkins Road overpass for about 45 minutes. Drivers were able to get by only in the breakdown lane, until the rest of the highway was reopened 6.5 hours later.