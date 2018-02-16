Temporary lane line painted on I-91 North near exit 18

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Earlier this week, a viewer emailed 22News to tell us the right-side lane lines have been missing on I-91 for some time.

On Friday, we noticed that the Mass Department of Transportation had painted a faint, temporary lane line a few hundred yards before exit 18. But it’s so faint, it might be hard to see at night.

MassDOT spokesman Patrick Marvin told 22News that crews refreshed the outside edge markings this week. Marvin said weather and vehicle traffic can wear off the markings over time.

Some drivers, like Dave Grodsky, weren’t bothered by the missing lane lines. “That’s not a concern of mine,” Grodsky said. “What I’m really concerned about is the way people drive in them.”

MassDOT will also be evaluating when center line markings can be replaced, but that’s dependent on the weather.

The project is expected to be completed this summer.