SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield firefighters are searching the water underneath the Memorial Bridge after receiving a report of a possible jumper.

Springfield Fire Department spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News they launched a boat in the water and are conducting “pattern searches.”

When our 22News crew got there, we could see a firetruck, ambulance, and police cruisers. We’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.