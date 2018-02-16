Springfield charter school celebrates Black History Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Fifth graders created a simulated wax museum at Springfield’s Martin Luther King Jr. charter school of excellence.

Students portrayed the men and women who’ve played iconic roles in black history.

“My name is Soujorner Truth,, I was born in 1797, I am best known for fighting…I died February 26th, 1883 of old age.”

“My name is Robert , I was born in 1935, I was the first African american astronaut and air force pilot.”

This was the fifth year the Martin Luther King Jr. school of excellence presented this black history month program.