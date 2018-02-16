Parking bans in effect ahead of Saturday night storm

(WWLP) – 22News is Working For You with a look at parking bans in effect throughout western Massachusetts ahead of Saturday night’s storm.

Several communities have season-long parking bans in effect. We will continue to update this list as new bans come in.

Agawam: No on-street parking from 6PM Saturday until 6PM Sunday

Ludlow: No on-street parking from 10PM Saturday to 10PM Sunday

No on-street parking from 10PM Saturday to 10PM Sunday Westfield: In effect starting Saturday at 9PM until further notice