Parking bans in effect ahead of Saturday night storm

(WWLP) – 22News is Working For You with a look at parking bans in effect throughout western Massachusetts ahead of Saturday night’s storm.
Winter Storm Watch for parts of western Massachusetts for quick moving weekend storm
Several communities have season-long parking bans in effect. We will continue to update this list as new bans come in.
- Agawam: No on-street parking from 6PM Saturday until 6PM Sunday
- Ludlow: No on-street parking from 10PM Saturday to 10PM Sunday
- Westfield: In effect starting Saturday at 9PM until further notice