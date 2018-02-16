Nurses union sets date and time for one day strike at Baystate Franklin

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Unionized Nurses announced on Friday that they will stage a one day strike because of stalled contract negotiations with Baystate Franklin Medical Center. The nurses said they will go on strike if they can’t come to an agreement with the hospital in the next two weeks.

More than 200 Baystate Franklin Medical Center nurses have been negotiating for a new contract for 16 months. They’re demanding more money, improved staffing and better health insurance.

They staged a one-day strike last June, but it turned into a three-day lockout because replacement nurses required a three-day minimum.

On Friday, the nurses gave the hospital a 10-day notice that they’ve scheduled a strike for Wednesday, February 28th.

“We really don’t want to go on strike and certainly the community doesn’t want us to go on strike,” Suzanne Love told 22News. “We will call off this strike at any point that we feel we are making some good firm progress towards a fair contract.”

Baystate Franklin Medical Center sent 22News a statement that said:

“We are disappointed with this decision, which does not reflect recent progress we have made in our negotiations with the MNA. We will now move forward with plans to assure that our community has access to quality healthcare services during this event.”

The strike is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. on February 28th and last 24 hours.