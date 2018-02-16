Nurses to go on 24-hour strike at Baystate Franklin Medical Center

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Unionized nurses at Baystate Franklin Medical Center are scheduled to hold a one-day strike over frustrations about the lack of contract agreements with the hospital.

According to the Massachusetts Nurses Association, the strike is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. on February 28, and will last for 24 hours.

“Baystate Franklin nurses are standing up for our patients and our community,” said Donna Stern, RN and Senior Co-Chair of the BFMC MNA Bargaining Committee. “We have a sense of urgency about improving patient care and resolving these negotiations. Baystate refuses to agree to prompt bargaining dates and will not engage on our core issues. We do not understand why Baystate would refuse Congressman McGovern’s offer to host negotiations. Our community deserves better.”

The hospital released a statement saying leadership “has taken a number of strong positive steps in an attempt to reach an agreement on a fair contract, including offering substantive new proposals on staffing and health insurance, and withdrawing several of our proposals that the MNA opposed.”

Nurses held a 24-hour strike last June over patient care concerns.

The hospital’s full statement is below:

Baystate Franklin Medical Center has received formal notification from the MNA that its members intend to hold a strike on February 28th. We are disappointed with this decision, which does not reflect recent progress we have made in our negotiations with the MNA. Within the past month, BFMC leadership has taken a number of strong and positive steps in an attempt to reach agreement on a fair contract, including offering substantive new proposals on staffing and health insurance, and withdrawing several of our proposals that the MNA opposed. Earlier this week, we provided dates in late February to meet and continue our dialogue. We are eager to continue our direct conversation about these important issues and are confident that a fair agreement is within reach. Baystate Franklin leadership has been aware for some time that a strike was possible; we will now move forward with plans to assure that our community has access to quality healthcare services during this event.

The Massachusetts Nurses Association’s full statement is below:

Baystate wants the right to make nurse staffing worse

Baystate wants to force its nurses to take terrible health insurance from Baystate’s own insurance company, Health New England Why Inadequate RN Staffing is a Patient Care Problem: By failing to schedule enough nurses or forcing nurses to work through our meal breaks and routinely past the end of our shifts, Baystate is making it more and more difficult for exhausted, overworked nurses to provide the best care for our patients.

Nurses worked, were pressured or forced to work 3,980 shifts of 12 hours or more in one year. National best practices say nurses SHOULD NOT work more than 12 hours. Safe Patient Care Solutions Nurses are seeking specific staffing improvements in specific hospital units, along with the proposal that charge nurses not be required to take a patient assignment. This is tied to a proposal that management hire the nurses it needs to staff its staffing grids and not worsen staffing by assigning even more patients to all other nurses.

Charge nurses need to be able to effectively coordinate care and assist other nurses. If their patient assignments are eliminated or reduced but their fellow nurses have even heavier patient assignments, the problems nurses have identified for years will worsen. Decent Health Insurance Mid-contract, BFMC management took away the only two decent health plans offered to nurses: Gold and Silver. Nurses are just asking them to bring back a decent health plan. Baystate Health owns Health New England and Baystate President & CEO Dr. Mark Keroack is also CEO of the health plan. In addition, Baystate agreed to provide Noble Hospital nurses the Silver plan when they settled in November 2017.

Baystate is advertising that the people of the Pioneer Valley and Springfield areas should come to them for care, while being unable to provide a healthcare to their own employees. Baystate Profits Baystate Health has the financial means to provide safe staffing and fair RN benefits and wages. It ended 2014 and 2015 with a combined $121 million in profit, according to the state. During fiscal year 2016, BFMC alone reported $2.2 million in profits