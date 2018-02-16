No drought this year but not the case last February

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a cloudy and foggy start to the day Friday and the ground was pretty wet.

So far this winter we’ve had quite a bit of rain and snow. The latest drought monitor that came out this week, has all of western Massachusetts with no drought or abnormally dry conditions.

That was not the case last year at this time. Last February most of western Massachusetts was in the severe drought category.

Some people have noticed it has been better this winter.

“I think every times I drive over the bridge I see that the river is pretty high now and I think when shad season and striper season come I think the boaters are going to have no problem,” said Jeff Tetreault of West Springfield.

But not everybody thinks we’ve had quite enough wet weather this year.

“I didn’t think we were really out of it. We’ve gotten a few big rain storms but a lot of it runs off because the ground was so frozen and I’m still thinking we still have a shortage of moisture,” said Ronald Gagne of Longmeadow.

So far this winter we’ve had about 30 inches of snow. On average we get about 48 inches of snow in the Springfield area.