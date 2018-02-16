More than 200 exhibits at 56th annual R.V. Show

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The 56th annual Springfield R.V., Camping and Outdoor Show kicked off Friday at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield.

The outdoor show features R-V dealers, campgrounds and specialty products.

This year the show is bigger than it’s ever been hosting more than 200 exhibitors.

22News spoke with co-chair of the event, Sherri Langevin, who said the R-V Show marks the beginning of spring.

“Everybody’s starting to get the little bit of camp show fever and when the camp show comes they know spring is coming and they know its going to be time to get out there in the outdoors,” Langevin said.

The event will run through Monday, February 19.