Expect more potholes after winter weather this weekend

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Potholes continue to be a problem all across western Massachusetts.

It was a wet and mild day Friday but colder weather looks to return Saturday.

No matter where you drive you’re most likely running into potholes. They’re getting bigger and more numerous. But they haven’t been a problem for everyone.

“Not really, you see them coming and you just kind of dodge them it’s New England right,” said Jeff Tetreault of West Springfield.

Temperatures will be dropping down below freezing with some snow on the way Saturday and then it warms up next week. Potholes form when water gets into the cracks in the roads, freezes and expands. So chances are there will be more of them showing up.

The good news is that with milder weather next week DPW crews should be able to get out and fix a lot of those potholes too.