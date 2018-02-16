Montague has approved town regulations for recreational marijuana

MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP)- Montague now has regulations in place for recreational marijuana.

Thursday night’s special town meeting approved zoning bylaws and a 3 percent local sales tax for recreational marijuana. Both measures passed with the required two-thirds majority vote.

“It would decrease how much is smuggled in and would be a lot less trouble,” said Rosemarie Pease of Turners Falls.

The zoning bylaws basically designate a “cultivation district.” Under the regulations, marijuana growing facilities will be restricted to the town’s agricultural and industrial districts, which include Industrial Boulevard and the streets around it. The building at 235 Millers Falls road use to be owned by the Hallmark Institute of Photography. Its been vacant for the last 10 years. The town believes this could be a possible location for a marijuana cultivator.

Town Planner, Walter ramsey said they wanted to have these regulations in place before the state issues the first licenses to pot businesses on April 1st. Pot shops wont be allowed to open in Massachusetts until July.

Ramsey said Montague will begin discussions with marijuana businesses interested in opening in town once the attorney general approves Montague’s regulations.