MGM Springfield set to train its first group of casino dealers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – By this fall, 450 men and women will have mastered casino games for when the MGM Casino resort opens in Springfield’s South End.

Instructors are teaching dealers the skills they’ll need to play the games.

“You must be attentive and your customer service skills,” instructor Angelo Immordino explained. “I know you’re not born with that, being attentive to detail.”

The first class of one hundred will start their training at a simulated casino on February 26.

MGM will have to train four hundred new dealers before the casino opens its doors.