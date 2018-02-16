Massachusetts Cannabis Reform Coalition hoping to lessen restrictions for cannabis farming

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A state appointed board has about one month left to finalize regulations for Massachusetts marijuana industry.

The Massachusetts Cannabis Reform Coalition is calling on the Cannabis Control Commission to lessen restrictions for cannabis farming and to not delay social consumption operations.

According to MassCann’s board of directors, social consumption will boost the economy with jobs and provide a safe area for consuming marijuana products.

In a statement to 22News, the group’s member liaison Bill Downing urged the Commission to keep cannabis users in mind as they finalize their regulations, saying, in part: “Give more consideration to those representing the cannabis user population and less consideration to those motivated by money and politics.”

However, district attorneys have some concerns about cannabis cafes and home delivery, including impaired driving and marijuana getting in the hands of minors.

Under the law, the Commission must set regulations, guidelines and protocol for licenses by March 15.