Man sent tip to FBI in 2017 about Florida school shooter’s YouTube comment

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) – When authorities identified Nikolas Cruz as the alleged Florida school shooter, FBI agents knocked on Ben Bennight’s door.

Bennight is a video blogger. In September 2017 he emailed the FBI a tip after someone under the username “Nikolas Cruz” commented on one of his videos saying “Im going to be a professional school shooter.”

“What went through my head initially is why would somebody post something like that,” said Bennight. “That’s pretty disturbing and I need to let somebody know so they can look into this guy.”

While many believe Bennight’s tip to the FBI should have prevented Wednesday’s tragedy, News 5 spoke with the video blogger Thursday afternoon who isn’t sure if his tip could have prevented the tragedy.

He says he was only able to provide limited information to the FBI. The tip was only a username and a short sentence.

“People make comments,” said Bennight. “They make inflammatory comments on a regular basis and you can’t lock everybody away that makes an inflammatory comment.”

Although he’s unsure if his tip could have made a difference, Bennight has a message for those in Parkland, Florida.

“I just want to tell the family and the people that were affected that my thoughts are with them and I hope they can start the healing process,” said Bennight.

An official GoFundMe campaign has been created by the Broward Education Foundation. The funds raised will be used to provide direct relief and financial support to the victims and families following the shooting in Florida.