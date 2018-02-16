Man charged in deadly Belchertown crash expected to change plea

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – A change of plea is expected in the case of a Belchertown man charged with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation in connection with a crash that killed 62-year-old Larry Kelley a year ago.

According to Northwestern District Attorney’s Office spokesperson Mary Carey, 19-year-old Ryan Fellion is due back in court April 26, at which time his attorney said he expects a change of plea. This comes just days after a judge ruled that Fellion must hand over his cell phone passcode to Massachusetts State Police, so they can search his phone.

State police investigators want to know if Fellion was texting at the time his car crossed the center line on Route 9 in Belchertown, striking Kelley’s car head-on.

Kelley, a popular Amherst blogger, was pronounced dead at the site of the crash.

