Lawmakers approve impact study for Berkshire to Boston rail service

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts lawmakers are taking steps to get a rail service from the Berkshires to Boston.

The Transportation Committee has given a favorable report to a bill that would study the costs and impacts of rail service from Boston to the Berkshires. This would take a first step in the process of getting the rail to become a reality.

Pittsfield State Representative Tricia Farley-Bouvier said the study will give the state the tools to see what it will take to better connect western Massachusetts to the Boston area. In a statement to 22News she highlighted potential benefits of getting get the rail service up and running, saying, in part:

“Consistent, reliable, affordable EastWest Rail would allow for people to live in the Berkshires and work in other parts of the state, allow for more businesses to open up here and expand our cultural and tourism markets.”

If lawmakers pass the bill, the study would look at the projected costs of track construction, the timeline of such a project and the economic benefits of the rail.