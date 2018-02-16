Kids Health & Safety Event at the Holyoke Mall

A Kids Health and Safety event at the Holyoke Mall features a child identification program and the opportunity for kids to meet members of local police and fire departments. Scott Meyer, Senior Steward at Mount Tom Lodge, Lieutenant Maria Pelchar from the Holyoke Fire Department, and Lisa Wray, Marketing Director at the Holyoke Mall at Ingleside, shared the details.
Holyoke Mall Kids Health & Safety Event
February 17th
Noon – 3 PM, Lower Level Sears Court at Holyoke Mall
FREE event
Holyoke Mall at Ingleside
50 Holyoke Street, Holyoke, MA
413-536-1441
holyokemall.com
MyCHIP
mychip.org
