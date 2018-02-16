Immigration activists join Springfield man in court over fear ICE would be there

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A group of immigration activists were in a Springfield courtroom on Friday to show their support for an undocumented immigrant that they feared would be detained by ICE agents.

Ottoniel Gomez of Springfield has been in the United States for 10 years, but hasn’t applied for citizenship. He was arrested in Springfield Thursday for driving without a license, and was concerned that ICE agents would be waiting for him, when he went to court.

Gomez told 22News he hopes to get his papers soon, to prevent this from happening again.

“I would like to have my papers and apply for them and have a license the next time,” he said.

Gomez said he hasn’t applied for citizenship yet, because he hasn’t been in the country for long enough. He was ordered to return to court April 18th for the license violation.

According to a post on the Pioneer Valley Workers Center Facebook page, members helped bail PVWC leader Gomez out Thursday night, but were told by a bail clerk that he wouldn’t be released until ICE approval. “A clear indication of Springfield police and ICE collaboration,” the center wrote in the post.

The Springfield Police Department released a statement Friday afternoon to address “false allegations” in connection with Gomez’s arrest.

“To accuse the Springfield Police Department for treating Mr. Gomez differently or to hold him longer than any other prisoner, is completely inaccurate and untrue,” the statement said.

The full statement is below:

Mr. Gomez was arrested for unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without insurance, and for an improper turn after a car crash on the 600 block of a Carew Street around 6:20 p.m. Thursday night. Mr. Gomez was placed under arrest at 7:05 p.m., went through the booking process and was released at 11:10 p.m. While going through the booking process, Mr. Gomez was fingerprinted. Anyone who is arrested goes through the same process. Those fingerprints are sent out to various agencies to confirm a person’s true identity and to check to see if they are wanted by any other agencies. That process is no different for anyone who is arrested. Mr. Gomez was released on his own recognizance after paying the $40 fee imposed by an assistant clerk magistrate of the Springfield District Court. Generally, the clerk does not assess bail amounts until 1:00 AM, but came in nearly two hours earlier Thursday evening. To accuse the Springfield Police Department for treating Mr. Gomez differently or to hold him longer than any other prisoner, is completely inaccurate and untrue.