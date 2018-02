Our local energy and gas companies have joined hands to provide resources to those in need, and Andrea Luppi, from Columbia Gas of Massachusetts, told us how you can get involved in the cause.

For more information about making a donation, call your energy company or visit www.magoodneighbor.org. To request assistance, please contact 800-262-1320 (serving area code 413) or 1-800-334-3047 (serving area codes 508, 617, 781, 978 and 351)