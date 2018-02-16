Dog food recalled over salmonella

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – What you’re putting in your dog’s food dish could be putting your furry friend in danger.

A number of dog food products are being recalled after reports of pets getting sick and, in some cases, dying.

There were also reports of two humans who got sick as a result of handling the food.

The following products are part of the recall:

Learn more about the recall and frequently asked questions by clicking here

Copyright 2018 NEWS10