Dog food recalled over salmonella

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – What you’re putting in your dog’s food dish could be putting your furry friend in danger.
A number of dog food products are being recalled after reports of pets getting sick and, in some cases, dying.
There were also reports of two humans who got sick as a result of handling the food.
The following products are part of the recall:
- Darwin’s Natural Selections Duck with Organic Vegetables Meals for dogs, due to Salmonella
Lot #40487, manufacture date 9/29/17, in 2 lb. flexible film packages, recalled on 12/04/17
- Darwin’s Natural Selections Chicken with Organic Vegetables Meals for Dogs, due to Salmonella and Listeria Monocytogenes
Lot #40727, manufacture date 9/26/17, in 2 lb. flexible film packages, recalled on 12/04/17
- Darwin’s Natural Selections Turkey with Organic Vegetables Meals for Dogs, due to Salmonella
Lot #39937, manufacture date 8/24/17 and Lot #40507, manufacture date 9/20/17, in 2 lb. flexible film packages, recalled on 12/04/17
- Darwin’s Natural Selections Frozen Duck Meals for Cats, due to potential contamination with Salmonella
Lot #38277, manufacture date 6/1/17, in 2 lb. flexible film packages, recalled on 09/08/17
- Darwin’s Natural Selections Frozen Raw Beef with Organic Vegetables Meals for Dogs, due Listeria Monocytogenes
Lot #3146070, manufacture date 7/21/16, in 2 lb. flexible film packages, recalled on 10/17/16
- Darwin’s Natural Selections Frozen Raw Turkey with Organic Vegetables Meals for Dogs, due to Listeria Monocytogenes
Lot #3142070, manufacture date 7/20/16, in 2 lb. flexible film packages, recalled on 10/17/16
- ZooLogics Frozen Raw Turkey with Vegetable Meals for Dogs, due to Listeria monocytogenes
Lot #3155070, manufacture date 7/25/16, in 2 lb. flexible film packages, recalled on 10/17/16
Learn more about the recall and frequently asked questions by clicking here
