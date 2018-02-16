Dangers of the Longmeadow curve on I-91

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Many drivers would agree that a section of I-91 North near Exit 3, is notorious for dangerous driving conditions.

The problem is, drivers coming off of I-91 by using Exit 3 cross drivers coming from the Longmeadow Curve in order to get off the highway.

It’s a blind merge for drivers who can’t always see behind them as they exit the highway. Drivers coming from the Longmeadow Curve don’t always see the drivers coming off of the highway.

It’s especially dangerous in the fog where visibility is even more limited.

MassDOT spokesperson Patrick Marvin told 22News MassDOT is studying traffic flow at the Longmeadow curve after 4 people died on I-91 in one weekend in January.