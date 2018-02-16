City of Springfield honors first African American firefighter

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WWLP) – A black history month event was held Friday honoring the memory of Springfield’s First African American firefighter.

Leonard Corbin’s family joined Mayor Domenic Sarno and Fire Commissioner Bernard Calvi to pay tribute to the veteran firefighter who passed away in 2008.

As he participated in placing a wreath at his brother’s monument, Eddie Cordin recalled his brother’s decision to become Springfield’s first African American firefighter in 1969.

“Back in those days you sure you want to do this? Knowing you are the first minority black firefighter — He said I definitely want to do it, this is something I definitely want to do,” Leonard Corbin’s brother, Eddie Corbin said.

Mayor Sarno described Leonard Corbin as the Jackie Robinson of the Springfield fire department.

Currently, of the 226 members of the fire department, 109 are minorities.