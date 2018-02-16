Chicopee set to receive $255k in site readiness grants

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – State Representative Joseph F. Wagner joined Mayor Richard Kos on Friday to announce two state grants for Chicopee properties as part of the Site Readiness Program.

The Westover Metropolitan Development Corporation will receive $255,200 for Air Park South to fund due diligence, master planning, and Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection permitting for a new industrial park at Westover.

“Investment in these local site preparedness projects supports coordinated state and local efforts to promote transformative land usage and drive business growth”, said Representative Joseph Wagner, House chairman of the legislature’s economic development committee.

Westmass Area Development will receive $70,000 for master planning focused on advancing the build-out of the Chicopee River Business Park.

In total, 12 projects received awards today across the state totaling approximately $2.5 million.